Analysts Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) PT at $56.13

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $228,420,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.51. 2,535,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,821. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

