Analysts Set Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target at $11.80

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOK shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 144,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,770. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 26.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

