Analysts Set S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Target Price at $29.82

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of STBA opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.69.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110,079 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,066,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 99,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

