Analysts Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) PT at $44.83

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.54.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

