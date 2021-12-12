Analyzing Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EverQuote and Blend Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 1 5 0 2.83 Blend Labs 0 1 9 0 2.90

EverQuote currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.02%. Blend Labs has a consensus price target of $22.56, suggesting a potential upside of 174.73%. Given Blend Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than EverQuote.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -3.56% -18.71% -10.67% Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EverQuote and Blend Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $346.93 million 1.32 -$11.20 million ($0.51) -30.25 Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blend Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverQuote.

Summary

Blend Labs beats EverQuote on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

