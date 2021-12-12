Analyzing Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) & Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Charlie’s and Happiness Biotech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Happiness Biotech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53% Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.34, suggesting that its stock price is 434% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Happiness Biotech Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and Happiness Biotech Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.64 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Happiness Biotech Group $71.49 million 0.29 $790,000.00 N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Happiness Biotech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Happiness Biotech Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products. It also offers a range of ganoderma lucidum products, such as essence oil, cleansing milk, shampoo, shower gel, and nourishing cream products under the Cai Zhi Ning brand, as well as edible fungi. In addition, the company provides disinfectants, non-medical face masks, and COVID-19 anti-body testing kits. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. Happiness Biotech Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

