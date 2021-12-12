Andrew Hamer Sells 2,423 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $12,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Hamer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

