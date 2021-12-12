Andrew J. Murphy Sells 7,122 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
REGN opened at $669.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $610.79 and a 200 day moving average of $599.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.53.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
