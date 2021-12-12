Andrew J. Murphy Sells 7,122 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

REGN opened at $669.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $610.79 and a 200 day moving average of $599.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

