Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target Cut to €63.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €67.00 ($75.28) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

APEMY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aperam currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of APEMY opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54. Aperam has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $2.1059 per share. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Aperam’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

