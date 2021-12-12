Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.8% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 56,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 82,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $179.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

