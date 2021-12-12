Apple’s (AAPL) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Apple stock opened at $179.45 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $179.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.43 and a 200-day moving average of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 65,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 608,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $104,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 489,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 472,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $66,876,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $8,143,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

