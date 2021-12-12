Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGTC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of AGTC opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $87.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.94. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.