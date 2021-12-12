Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 2.3% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,627 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,774 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.94 and a 200-day moving average of $138.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

