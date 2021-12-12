Applied Research Investments LLC Buys 6,911 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq comprises 1.4% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.45.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,078,906 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $205.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.90 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.38. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

