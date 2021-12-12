Applied Research Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Applied Research Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 2.3% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 519.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,003 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,193,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $361.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $362.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock valued at $714,015,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

