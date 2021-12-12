Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.05.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.06. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $163,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,428 shares of company stock worth $591,941. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

