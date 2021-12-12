ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.50

Shares of ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 10389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

