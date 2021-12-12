Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Brokerages predict that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will post $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the highest is $2.25 billion. Arconic posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $7.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.26. 980,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arconic has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 23.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 38,960 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

