Arcus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 21.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 20.3% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.51.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $461.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.