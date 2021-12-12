Arcus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Markel by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,282,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Markel by 6.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,241.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,274.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,241.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $942.44 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

