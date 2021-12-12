ArGoApp (ARGO) Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the US dollar. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00059100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.34 or 0.08128142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00079042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,968.44 or 1.00274124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00055987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002700 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars.

