Arion (ARION) Reaches Market Cap of $30,225.14

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Arion has a market cap of $30,225.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00058257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.55 or 0.08079481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00079991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,191.15 or 1.00536251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00057150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,137,374 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

