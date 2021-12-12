Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.960-$-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $371 million-$372 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.75 million.Asana also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average of $87.93. Asana has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.92.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.19 per share, for a total transaction of $19,297,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,767,648 shares of company stock worth $153,734,782 and sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.