ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASMIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of ASMIY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $426.67. The company had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 576. ASM International has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $497.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.40.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

