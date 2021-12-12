Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 193,014 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 152,450 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 49,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.