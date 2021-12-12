Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

