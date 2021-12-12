Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $845.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

