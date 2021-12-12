Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 11,990 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,047,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth about $38,640,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.