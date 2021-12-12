Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.80) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.14) to GBX 2,470 ($32.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($29.17) to GBX 2,300 ($30.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.48) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,594 ($34.40).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,944 ($25.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,895.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,048.54. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,719 ($22.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.08).

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.31), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($604,951.24).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.