AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.525-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
