AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.525-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

