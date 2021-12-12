AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 89,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

