Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to report $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $6.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

NYSE:ATH traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.98. The company had a trading volume of 536,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.70. Athene has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $91.26.

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,875 shares of company stock worth $1,277,080. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,223,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,086,000 after acquiring an additional 967,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Athene by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,451,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000,000 after buying an additional 938,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

