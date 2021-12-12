Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Atkore by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Atkore by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Atkore by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Atkore by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Atkore by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.44.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.