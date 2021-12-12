Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period.

ACWV opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.95. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

