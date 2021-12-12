Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,186,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,093,000.

IMCV stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.20. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $68.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

