Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.4% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $236.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.78 and a 200-day moving average of $210.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

