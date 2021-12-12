Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 200 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

