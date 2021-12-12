Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $73.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

