Automata Network (ATA) Price Tops $0.71

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. Automata Network has a market cap of $121.47 million and approximately $15.59 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00057673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.98 or 0.08061480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00079545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,871.29 or 1.00059459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00056265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002767 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

