Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 955 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after acquiring an additional 257,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,482,000 after acquiring an additional 199,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,471,000 after acquiring an additional 512,782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after buying an additional 89,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $86.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.34. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

