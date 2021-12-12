Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $582,000 Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $453,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $155.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.62. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.34 and a one year high of $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

