Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $597,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after buying an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,344,000 after purchasing an additional 605,163 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in V.F. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in V.F. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after purchasing an additional 965,353 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

NYSE VFC opened at $75.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.