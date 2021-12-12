Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $615,000 Stock Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

