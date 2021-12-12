Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $639,000 Stock Position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,451 shares during the period.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

EVA opened at $71.10 on Friday. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -460.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.