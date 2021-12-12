Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Shares Down 3%

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) dropped 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 19,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 140,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31.

In other Avanti Energy news, Director Rob Gamley sold 30,000 shares of Avanti Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$632,580.

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

