Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target increased by Cowen from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of AVTR opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,128 shares of company stock worth $21,235,001 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after purchasing an additional 496,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Avantor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after acquiring an additional 117,325 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

