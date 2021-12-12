Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Receives GBX 531.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 531.67 ($7.05).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVST. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.02) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.29) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.49) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Avast stock opened at GBX 613.60 ($8.14) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.22. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 418 ($5.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 618.80 ($8.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 579.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 552.78.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

