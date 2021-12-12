Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

CDMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Avid Bioservices from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.63 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $162,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $403,981. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 237,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 81,794 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth $2,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

