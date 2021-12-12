Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 419 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,528,000 after purchasing an additional 64,259 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average is $101.40. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

