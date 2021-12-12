Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,676,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,223,000 after buying an additional 65,331 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.1% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 186,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,465,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $746.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $749.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $723.58. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $545.00 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

